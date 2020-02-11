Delhi Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes begins; Manish Sisodia says AAP confident of victory

Delhi Elections Result 2019: As counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 starts, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia has said he's confident of a big victory as AAP he said had worked for the people in the last five years. Early trends show AAP is leading on 25 seats, while the BJP is leading on nine and Congress is leading on three seats. The exit polls have also indicated a clear victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, but it remains to be seen how much seats the ruling party is able to get this time.

8.11 AM: BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari says he's not nervous. "Today will be a good day for BJP. Workers at the party headquarters have started preparing for celebrations."

8.08 AM: Counting of votes begins, visuals from a counting centre in Maharani Bagh.

8.01 AM: Delhi Election Results 2020: Counting of votes starts

The counting of votes has started for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020. The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8. The fate of 672 candidates across all 70 constituencies will be decided today. The Delhi elections were a tripartite contest between the Arvind Kejirwal-led AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

7.40 AM: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia offers prayers at his residence ahead of counting for Assembly elections. Sisodia says AAP is confident of a win because it has worked for people in the last five years.

7.33 AM: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweets a prayer 'Asato Ma Sadgamya' (Oh god, lead me to light from darkness).

à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¦à¥à¤à¤®à¤¯à¥¤

à¤¤à¤®à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤à¤®à¤¯à¥¤

à¤®à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤®à¤¯à¥¤à¥¤



7.18 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked AAP volunteers not to burst crackers during victory celebrations to prevent pollution.

7.10 AM: Children showing their support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Counting for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi to begin at 8 AM.

7.05 AM: Supporters of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal outside his house early morning on Tuesday.

7.01 AM: About 15,000 police personnel will guard the counting centres to ensure there's no untoward incident on the counting day. No one except authorised agents of political parties will be allowed enter the counting centres. Besides, the EC has deployed flying squads around headquarters of political parties.

6.55 AM: Delhi Traffic Police Update: Traffic movement will remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to the counting of votes today. Traffic movement will also be closed on road number 224 Dwarka from Sector 7/9 crossing towards Sector 9/10. -- ANI

6.50 AM: Top candidates to watch out for in Delhi polls 2020

CONGRESS: Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Shivani, Yogananda Shastri, Priyanka Singh, Alka Lamba and Adarsh Shastri

Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Shivani, Yogananda Shastri, Priyanka Singh, Alka Lamba and Adarsh Shastri BJP: Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma, Jagdish Sharma, Sunil Yadav, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Dharamveer Singh, Kapil Mishra

Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma, Jagdish Sharma, Sunil Yadav, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Dharamveer Singh, Kapil Mishra AAP: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Raghav Chadha, Somnath Bharti, Atishi Marlena and Somnath Bharti

6.45 AM: How you can check Delhi Assembly Election Results

To stay updated, the ECI's official website will have realtime information about the results. They will also be available on the Voter Helpline App. Apart from the ECI app and official website, the Delhi Assembly elections can be accessed live on BusinessToday.In,India Today TV, IndiaToday.In, AajTak TV.India Today and AajTak will begin live coverage anywhere between 6 am and 7 am.

6.42 AM: According to India Today-Axis My India survey, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is expected to win 59-68 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The BJP will once again remain a distant second with only 2-11 seats. The exit poll predicted that about 48 per cent voters shifted from the BJP to AAP since General Election 2019. The 48 per cent voters comprise a large chunk of the lower and lower-middle-class, segment, the survey said.

Other exit polls, conducted by Times Now-IPSOS,Republic-Jan Ki Baat,ABP News, NEWSx and TV9 Bharatvarsh, also predicted that AAP is likely to secure over two-thirds majority in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Almost, every exit poll signalled that Kejriwal remained the most preferred choice as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

6.35 AM: The progress of vote counting can be tracked live across various platforms offered by the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live on Election Commission of India websites -- eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in.

6.30 AM: Trends on the Delhi Assembly elections will start coming in soon after the counting starts around 8 am. Readers can log on to BusinessToday.In to catch all the latest updates on the Delhi Election results. You can also go to IndiaToday.In or Aaj Tak for early trends on the polls.

6.25 AM: Flashback to Delhi Elections 2015

India Against Corruption and the hunger strikes with Anna Hazare introduced a former Indian Revenue Service officer Arvind Kejriwal into the world of politics in 2013. Arvind Kejriwal won the Delhi elections and dethroned the Congress in its stronghold of 15 long years. The verdict was split and Kejriwal had to resign from the post of CM. This led to presidential rule in Delhi and elections were held after two years. In these elections,the AAP swept the Delhi Elections 2015 with a landslide victory by winning 67 out of 70 seats. This election saw the saffron party reduced to merely 3 seats. The Congress did not win any seat in this election.

6.15 AM: AAP Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan & Jangpura candidate Praveen Kumar gather outside Meerabai Institute of Technology in Maharanibagh, the designated 'Strong Room' to store EVMs used in Delhi Assembly Polls 2020.