Delhi Election 2020: 3.41% voter turnout at 9 am; EVM glitch reported at Yamuna Vihar polling booth

Delhi Election 2020: The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly election 2020 has started on Saturday at 8 pm. According to Election Commission of India, the voter turnout till 9 am was recorded 3.41 per cent. The high-octane Delhi polls will be witnessing a battle among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

In North Delhi, the voter turnout was 3.89 per cent till 9 am. In East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi, the voter turnout was recorded 4.56 per cent, 3.67 per cent and 3.86 per cent, respectively.

Voting has not yet begun at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar due to a technical issue in the EVM.

In the initial hours, highest voter turnout was recorded in Narela constituency at 5.62 per cent. Last year, AAP's Sharad Kumar won this constituency with a massive 23.19% swing away from the BJP. In 2020 Delhi election, AAP's Kumar is contesting against Congress' Siddharth Kundu and BJP's Neel Daman Khatri from Narela seat.

The polling will end at 6 pm in the evening. The result of the Delhi elections 2020 will be out on February 11, Tuesday.

There are over 81 lakh male voters, 66.80 lakh female voters, and 869 third-gender voters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh has said.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

