Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad on business

A Delhi court on Friday allowed Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, to travel abroad for business purposes.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted permission to Vadra to travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8.

Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also read: Delhi court permits Robert Vadra to travel abroad except UK for six weeks

Also read: Delhi court reserves order on Robert Vadra's plea to travel abroad