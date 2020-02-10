Delhi elections 2020: Counting of votes tomorrow; here are exit poll predictions

The votes for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be counted tomorrow. In order to count votes, 21 centres have been set up across the city. The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Ranveer Singh, told AIR that the counting of votes will begin from 8 am. In order to ensure the secrecy of the vote counting process, paramilitary and Delhi police personnel have been deployed. Apart from ensuring the secrecy of counting of votes, this deployment will also provide a multilayered protection to the EVMs.

Singh also told AIR that all preparations are in place. In the Assembly polls held on February 8, Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 67 per cent. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran at 71.6 per cent whereas the lowest voter turnout was registered at 45.4 per cent in Delhi Cantonment. The polls were conducted in a single phase for all 70 constituencies.

Here's what the exit polls say about Delhi Assembly Polls 2020

According to the India Today- Axis My India poll, the Kejriwal-led AAP is likely to win anywhere between 59-68 seats. The BJP is expected to be a distant second, as per the India Today-Axis My India poll. This exit poll predicts that the BJP could at best win 11 seats and the worst case scenario could be 2 seats. About 48 per cent voters went from BJP to AAP post the 2019 General Elections, according to this poll.

Apart from India Today, exit polls by Times Now-IPSOS, Republic-Jan ki Baat, ABP News, NewsX and TV9 Bharatvarsh also say that Arvind Kejriwal could be the Delhi CM for the third time. These polls stated that AAP could come back to power in Delhi with two-thirds of majority. According to exit polls by almost every media channel, Arvind Kejriwal is the most preferred candidate for Delhi CM.

ABP-C Voter exit poll predicted that the AAP could win 49-63 seats whereas the BJP could win a maximum of 17 seats. The worst case scenario for the BJP, according to the ABP exit poll is 3 seats. This exit poll predicted 0-3 seats for the Grand Old Congress. The Times Now-IPSOS poll predicts that the AAP could easily win 47 seats and the BJP could be a distant second at 23 seats. This poll predicted Congress would not open its account.

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicts that the Kejriwal-led AAP could win 48-61 seats whereas the saffron party was a distant second. The BJP, according to the Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll could win maximum 21 seats with the worst case scenario being 9 seats. This poll predicted a single seat for the Congress party.

According to the NewsX-Polstrat exit poll, the AAP could win anywhere between 50-56 seats whereas the saffron party was predicted as a distant second at 10-14 seats. According to this poll, it seems difficult for the Congress to even get a single seat in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The TV9 Bharatvarsh exit poll predicts that the AAP is likely to come back in Delhi with a bang. This poll predicted that AAP is likely to get 53-57 seats. The BJP was a distant second yet again at 11-17 seats. The Congress was likely to get 0 seats.

