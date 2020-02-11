Arvind Kejriwal vs Narendra Modi in 2024? AAP releases poster for nation building

Delhi assembly election 2020: A poster of Arvind Kejriwal urging citizens to call on a helpline number to give their inputs for nation-building has been put up outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi. AAP started the outreach programme soon after the early trends poured in indicating a huge win for the party.

Another poster of 'Arvind Kejriwal vs Narendra Modi 2024' was spotted at AAP's party house on Tuesday, during the vote counting. An AAP supporter was holding the poster outside the party office, pitching Arvind Kejriwal as a PM candidate for Lok Sabha election 2024. The banner read '2024: Kejriwal vs Modi'.



Arvind Kejriwal has always remained a fierce opponent of Narendra Modi. In fact, the ongoing Delhi election is seen as 'Kejriwal vs Modi', rather than 'AAP vs BJP' battle. This year, Amit Shah had announced that the Delhi polls will be fought under the leadership of PM Modi without announcing BJP's CM candidate. Thereafter, AAP fiercely raised slogan- "Kejriwal versus Who" in their campaign.

In 2015, Delhi Assembly election, Kejriwal and Modi were engaged in bitter electoral fight. However, Kejriwal returned as the Delhi CM, with AAP winning 67 of 70 seats . In Delhi elections 2015, AAP secured 54.34 per cent vote share. While, BJP won 32.19 per cent vote share.

In 2019, the BJP made a clean sweep in Delhi winning all seven Lok Sabha seats. The BJP's overall performance in the national capital, which witnessed a triangular contest, was miles ahead of its opponents --- the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. The BJP polled over 56 per cent of votes, more than the combined vote share of the Congress (22.5 per cent) and the AAP (18.1 per cent). The BJP had bagged 46.4 per cent votes in 2014.

At present, AAP is leading in 56 seats and BJP in 14 seats. So far, AAP has secured 53.04 per cent voter turnout in the Delhi assembly polls 2020. Whereas, BJP's vote count witnessed a sharp growth at 39.2 per cent from 32.19 percent in 2015.

