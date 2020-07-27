Delhi govt launches online portal for job seekers, employers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a job portal called jobs.delhi.gov.in. CM Kejriwal said that the job portal will serve as "Rozgar bazaar" for both job seekers as well as recruiters. The CM appealed to the traders, industrialists, and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy.

"Construction work has resumed in Delhi but workers are missing. Employees who have lost their jobs are unable to find new ones. To provide a common meeting ground for both job seekers, the Delhi government is going to start a portal jobs.delhi.gov.in. Any employer seeking personnel can register and enlist what all qualifications he is seeking," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Kejriwal added, "Those searching for jobs can also register on this website, enlisting their experience, qualifications, and areas in which they are interested in finding work. There are many categories on the portal. I believe this will help every sector and job-seekers".

Labour Minister Gopal Rai had said the services of the job portal would be free and an applicant need not pay any money to anyone for registration.

Additionally, Kejriwal said a special order was being issued to allow the street vendors to resume work from today.

The 51-year-old chief minister also expressed happiness that Delhi had managed to flatten the coronavirus curve. He said Delhi was registering a sustained lowering of COVID-19 cases at a time the infections were increasing in the country and worldwide.

The chief minister pointed out that the recovery rate in Delhi had gone up to 88 per cent. The positivity ratio had dropped to 5 per cent from from around 35 per cent. Only 2,850 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, while 12,500 beds are empty, Kejriwal added.

