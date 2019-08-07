Delhi Metro: Soon, enjoy uninterrupted internet on Pink, Magenta lines

Commuters travelling on Delhi Metro's Magenta and Pink lines will soon enjoy uninterrupted internet connectivity in trains and stations. The step has been taken after several complaints of poor network and internet connectivity on these two Metro lines, a major part of which is underground. After the instalment of network boosters on these routes, people will be able to enjoy hassle-free mobile network.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has conducted successful trials of network boosters installed on both the lines, reported Financial Express, adding the facility could soon be extended to other Metro lines as well.

The Metro authorities' decision to first install network boosters on Magenta and Pink lines stems from the fact that the network problem is particularly high on these routes. Magenta Line has 23 underground stations with total 25 stops, while Pink Line comprises 11 underground stations with 28 stations. As per the report, DMRC also plans to install mobile towers on a maximum of 35 locations on Blue Line, followed by 18 locations on Yellow Line and 14 locations on Violate Line.

The Delhi Metro has been given a grant of Rs 414.70 crore in the Union Budget 2019-20 as against Rs 50 crore in the last fiscal. The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 342 km with 250 stations. The last section of the DMRC made operational was on March 8 -- 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line.

