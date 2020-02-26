Delhi Violence Updates: PM Modi reviews security situation; says 'peace, harmony central to our ethos'

Delhi Violence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews security situation in various parts of Delhi. He said police and other agencies were working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. Appealing for maintaining peace and harmony, he said it was important that calm and normalcy was restored in Delhi at the earliest. Congress President Sonia Gandhi attacked the government saying there's a conspiracy behind the violence in Northeast Delhi as many BJP leaders were making hateful comments, while creating an atmosphere of "fear and hatred".

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the current situation in Northeast Delhi as "alarming". He said police, despite all its efforts, was unable to control the situation and instill confidence. "Army should be called in and curfew should be imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. I am writing to the Home Minister to this effect," he said.

Check all the latest updates on BusinessToday.In live blog

2.21 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews security situation in various parts of Delhi. He said police and other agencies were working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy. Appealing for maintaining peace and harmony, he said it was important that calm and normalcy was restored in Delhi at the earliest.

Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

1.36 PM: Randeep Singh Surjewala: "Congress was to hold a march and give a memorandum to President today but he communicated that he is unavailable and has given us time tomorrow. Upholding the respect for his high office, we have deferred the march for tomorrow."

1.34 PM: Sonia Gandhi on Delhi violence: Delhi Police remains paralysed in the last 72 hours -- around 18 lives have been lost so far, including a head constable and hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries. "Violence continues unabated on the streets of North East Delhi," he said.

1.26 PM: Sonia Gandhi on Delhi violence: "There's a conspiracy behind the violence, country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred."

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi: There is a conspiracy behind the violence, country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/O6c1at9bLO ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

1.23 PM: Delhi Commissioner of Police, Amulya Patnaik: "Normalcy has returned in North East district to a large extent, senior officers are on rounds, extra forces have been given and lot of confidence building measures are being taken."

1.23 PM: Justice Muralidhar says that the situation is very unpleasant. We have all watched videos of some leaders making hate speeches openly. It's on every news channel. -- ANI

1.22 PM: BJP leader Kapil Mishra's video clip played in the court in the presence of all lawyers and DCP Deo and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Justice Muralidhar says "we are surprised at the conduct of the police". The HC asks SG to advise the police commissioner on the registration of an FIR against the BJP leaders who made hate speeches; hearing to held 2:30 pm again. -- ANI

1.20 PM: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Delhi violence: "Central govt should take steps to normalise the situation in Delhi and prevent violence. The Union Home Ministry should not hesitate to take strong action against the culprits. The police should be effectively deployed to prevent violence."

1.19 PM: Senior Congress leaders to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today to raise the issue of Delhi violence.

1.17 PM: Delhi Police makes an announcement in Seelampur area, "Ek mahine ke liye Section 144 laga di gai hai, yahan koi bhi vyakti nazar na aaye. Abhi tumhe pyar se bataya jaa raha hai, phir sakhti se bataya jayega. Dukane bandh kardo yahan".

#WATCH Delhi Police makes an announcement in Seelampur area, "Ek mahine ke liye Section 144 laga di gai hai, yahan koi bhi vyakti nazar na aaye. Abhi tumhe pyar se bataya jaa raha hai, phir sakhti se bataya jayega. Dukane bandh kardo yahan" #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/BwYvFLXzM9 ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

12.38 PM: Justice KM Joseph, while hearing pleas in Delhi violence case, expresses displeasure over the way the police acted. "You (police) have to act immediately to handle the situation," he said.

Hearing in #DelhiViolence case: Justice KM Joseph in Supreme Court today expressed his displeasure over the way the police have acted. He said you (police) have to act immediately to handle the situation. pic.twitter.com/tbWezGKn0h ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

12.35 PM: Delhi Police releases numbers of officials concerned who can be contacted at five different hospitals where victims of the pro and anti-CAA clashes have been admitted.

Delhi Police: Any person who wants the details of any victim, he or she may contact the following officers. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/casFST2mnx ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

12.12 PM: A team of Fire Department is conducting cooling operation at the tyre market in Gokulpuri area; the market was set ablaze on 24th February.

Delhi: A team of Fire Department is conducting cooling operation at the tyre market in Gokulpuri area; the market was set ablaze on 24th February. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/2VvzvZPavM ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

11.55 am: Supreme court to hear Shaheen Bagh matter on March 23

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that it will hear the Shahen Bagh matter on March 23. The court was hearing pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

Shaheen Bagh matter: Supreme Court fixes the matter for further hearing to March 23. The court was hearing pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. pic.twitter.com/vhT6KfzH4v - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

11.46 am: Paramilitary forces stationed in violence-hit Delhi

45 companies of paramilitary forces comprising ITBP, BSF and CRPF have been stationed in Delhi.

11.40 am: Top cops of Delhi Police inspects Jafrabad area

Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SN Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha inspecting the Jafrabad area. SN Shrivastava was appointed as Special CP, yesterday.

Delhi: Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) SN Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Satish Golcha inspecting the Jafrabad area. SN Shrivastava was appointed as Special CP, yesterday. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/xxHmyiKzyq - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

11.34 am: Congress to carry out march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Congress leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalisation and peace in violence-hit Delhi, according to the party sources.

11.25 am: Security personnel carry out flag march in Babarpur area of Delhi

The security personnel conducted a flag march in the Babarpur area of Delhi of Wednesday. It was carried out in Maujpur.

11.21 AM: Sunil Kumar Gautam, Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: "Out of all the people brought to the hospital, 189 are injured and 20 are dead."

Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: Out of all the people that were brought to the hospital 189 are injured and 20 are dead. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/U8dlp4nrZV ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

11.13 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the current situation in Northeast Delhi as "alarming". He said police, despite all its efforts, was unable to control the situation and instill confidence. "Army should be called in and curfew should be imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. I am writing to the Home Minister to this effect," he said.

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence



Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately



Am writing to Honble HM to this effect Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

10.53 AM: Security personnel are conducting flag-march in Maujpur area. Several areas of northeast Delhi have been affected by violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters.

10.30 AM: The Delhi High Court issues a notice to Delhi Police, and asks senior officials to remain present in the court in connection with a plea on violence in Delhi's North East districts.

10.13 AM: Latest visuals from Seelampur area. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had visited the areas affected by violence in North East Delhi last night and reviewed the security situation.

Delhi: Latest visuals from Seelampur area. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had visited the areas affected by violence in North East Delhi last night and had reviewed security arrangements in the area. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/YJCycbBMD3 ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

9.59 AM: NSA Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control, ANI quoted sources as saying. He's going to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet about the situation. NSA last night visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other parts of Northeast Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities.

9.57 AM: Sunil Kumar Gautam, MD, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, confirms the death toll due to violence has reached 18.

9.41 AM: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to attend the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting today.

9.34 AM: Locals along with family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal protest at his native place Sadeensar, demanding 'martyr status' for him. Rattan Lal was killed during pro and anti-CAA clashes in northeast Delhi.

Sikar: Locals along with family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal (who lost his life in violence in North East Delhi) protest at his native place Sadeensar, demanding martyr status for him. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/pdk614yREp ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

9.11 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to injured Shahdara DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Amit Sharma's family and inquirs about his health.

9.04 AM: Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital claims four persons were brought dead on Wednesday morning; death toll rises to 17.-- ANI

8.55 AM: BJP leader Kapil Mishra asks Arvind Kejriwal to release Rs 1 crore compensation to family to the policeman killed in violent clashes. Mishra had two days ago issued a warning, asking Delhi police to vacate protesters from areas like Jaffarabad.

8.43 AM: Check latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri. Clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters have claimed 13 lives so far.

8.40 AM: Earlier, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Satish Golcha said the protesters had left the Jaffarabad metro station and the Maujpur Chowk was also clear. Now, 66 Futa road was absolutely clear of all protests, he said.

8.36 AM: People gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday night, demanding action against perpetrators of violence and seeking restoration of peace.

Delhi: Latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri. Security personnel deployed in these areas. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/wPoPwsnDDH ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

8.34 AM: National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval leaves from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East in Seelampur to review the security situation in different parts of North-East Delhi, on the intervening night of 25-26 February.

Delhi: Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. https://t.co/NWz03HQkQT pic.twitter.com/ybGwIw0cqo ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

8.33 AM: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has tweeted saying entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed at all stations.

8.32 AM: The Supreme Court will hear pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area today.

8.31 AM: The Delhi High Court in a midnight hearing has directed Delhi Police to ensure safe passage for the injured victims by deploying all resources, as well as to make sure they receive immediate emergency treatment.