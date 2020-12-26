DMRC shares a glimpse of '2020 in 4 photos'; check it out

Commuting has been a big challenge in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Several measures were taken to adhere to social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary measures. The operations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also hampered throughout the year. The Metro body shared a glimpse of the year 2020 via a tweet that's relatable to all Delhiites and also strikes a nostalgic chord.

The first image captures the commotion that was synonymous with the pre-COVID scenario whereas the second and third images show the platforms donning a deserted look due to the lockdowns imposed to curb coronavirus spread. The last image depicts how passengers are travelling -- wearing face masks and following social distancing norms.



2020 in 4 photos. #2020Rewind pic.twitter.com/Tcr66bPLtH Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) December 25, 2020 The DMRC had also tweeted an image of a worker placing social distancing stickers on metro seats, saying: "Despite the metro being shut down for the public, our very own Covid warriors were always on the scene to check the efficiency of the network. Join as we take a look back at our milestones." Despite the metro being shut down for the public, our very own Covid warriors were always on the scene to check the efficiency of the network. Join as we take a look back at our milestones. #2020Rewind pic.twitter.com/q94ZW5AdYL Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) December 24, 2020 In another tweet, the DMRC had shared images of an empty ticket counter. "The metro was definitely missing all its friendly passengers by now, but for the safety of all our friends and relatives, all of us, including the metro, stayed at home. Join us as we take a look back at the year that was. #2020Rewind," it said. The metro was definitely missing all its friendly passengers by now, but for the safety of all our friends and relatives, all of us, including the metro, stayed at home. Join us as we take a look back at the year that was. #2020Rewind pic.twitter.com/4RcdlH303r Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I (@OfficialDMRC) December 25, 2020

