'Don't mind admitting when I'm wrong': Shashi Tharoor says 'sorry' for slamming PM Modi's speech in Bangladesh

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has acknowledged that Narendra Modi never discarded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's contribution in the fall of Dhaka in 1971. The former UN under-secretary general admitted his mistake and said his assumptions were "on the basis of a quick reading of headlines and tweets". He shared a news report on Prime Minister Modi's address to the people of Bangladesh.

I don't mind admitting when I'm wrong. Yesterday, on the basis of a quick reading of headlines &tweets, I tweeted "everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh," implying that @narendramodi had omitted to acknowledge IndiraGandhi. It turns out he did: https://t.co/YE5DMRzSB0 Sorry! Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 27, 2021

In this speech, Prime Minister Modi said, "Bangaldesh's freedom fight got support from every nook and corner, every political party and every section of society in India. Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's efforts and her pivotal contribution in freedom of Bangladesh is publicly known."

He added, "On December 6,1971, Atal Ji had said we aren't just fighting with people who're laying down their lives in the Liberation War, but we are also trying to give a new direction to liberty."

The Prime Minister also conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to the daughters of Bangabandhu and Bangladesh's first Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rehman-- current Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana during an event.

Tharoor had previously tweeted, "International education: our PM is giving Bangladesh a taste of Indian "fake news". The absurdity is that everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh."