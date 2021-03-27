PM Modi to meet Sheikh Hasina, sign key pacts on Day 2 of Bangladesh visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start Day 2 of his Bangladesh visit with a visit to Shaktira Jeshoreshwari temple, which is about 300 km from the capital city of Dhaka. Later today, the PM is scheduled to meet his counterpart Sheikh Hasina and will hold one-on-one talks with her.

After his visit to Shaktira Jeshoreshwari temple, PM Modi will go to Tungipara, the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. PM Modi will be received by Bangabandhu's daughter and Bangladesh premier at her ancestral home.

From Tungipara, PM Modi will visit Orakandi, a native place of Matua community founder Harichand Thakur. Notably, the Matua community members also dominate West Bengal politics, with the community holding sway over 35 Assembly seats in the state.

The PM will then go to Dhaka and have one-on-one talks with Sheikh Hasina. The delegation-level talks and signing of MoUs will follow the meeting between the top leaders.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Dhaka for his visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Prime Minister Hasina on Friday. This is the historic visit to celebrate Mujib Borsho-the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

Soon after his arrival, he visited the National Martyrs' Memorial (JatiyoSritiShoudho), the National monument of Bangladesh to pay tributes to the valour and the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

He also met the community leaders including Representatives of Minorities in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi Mukhtijoddhas, Friends of India and Youth Icons. He also met political leaders from the 14 party alliance along with the convener. He also interacted with opposition leaders from various political parties of Bangladesh. The engagement involved discussions on many issues about the two countries bilateral relations.

