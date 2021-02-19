ED attaches properties worth Rs 281 crore in Gurugram land scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 281.42 crore in connection with a land scam case in Gurugram.

The law enforcement agency had registered a money laundering case based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. It was alleged that unknown public servants of Haryana government and other accused had cheated landowners.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are also under the scanner in the case, India Today reported quoting officials of the ED.

The Haryana government had issued notifications in August 2004 and 2005, under the Land Acquisition Act, to acquire 912 acres of land to set up an Industrial Model Township in Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula in Gurugram.

However, a large number of landowners from the areas complained that they were forced to sell their lands at throwaway prices to private builders.

"Investigation also revealed that most of the land was purchased by firms controlled by Atul Bansal, and after obtaining licences, he sold the licensed and unlicensed land to other private persons and developers. It was revealed that properties worth Rs 281.42 crore are proceeds of crime under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the ED said.

