Effective, uniform law needed against healthcare violence: IMA to Amit Shah

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appealing to him to ensure efficient and strong action against healthcare violence.

In a letter written to Shah on Tuesday, the IMA urged him to ratify a uniform, effective and comprehensive law against healthcare violence. The doctor's body further stated in the letter that incidents of healthcare violence have jumped over the years and have become widespread.

"India needs a comprehensive, uniform, and effective law against healthcare violence. We request you to kindly approve an effective and strong action against healthcare violence. The real size of the problem is largely unknown and recent information shows that the current knowledge is only the tip of the iceberg," IMA noted in the letter to Shah.

"The incidences of healthcare violence have increased over the years and have become widespread and the dreaded entity poses to be threat to the medical practice," it further wrote.

The development comes after a doctor was assaulted by a group of people in Assam's Hojai district on Tuesday, following a COVID-19 patient's death.

"While the entire medical fraternity stands with you and is working tirelessly during the pandemic, it is also facing a serious threat from healthcare violence. There are many incidences of healthcare violence taking place across the country," the IMA stated.

The doctor's body added that doctors and healthcare staff are finding it hard to work under the pressure of violence.