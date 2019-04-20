Election Commission bans Eros Now web series based on PM Modi

After a ban on PM Narendra Modi's biopic, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has now stalled a web series based on the Prime Minister's life. The ECI has ordered digital platform Eros Now to stop the online streaming of web series, 'Modi-Journey of a Common Man', and has also asked to remove all content related to the series till further notice.

"In view of the admitted facts and material available on record, this web series being an original web series on Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited," said the poll panel.



Election Commission to Eros Now: It was brought to our notice that a web series "Modi-Journey of a Common Man, having 5 episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming & remove all connected content of the series till further orders pic.twitter.com/ofs0neJMc3 ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

A week ago, the Congress party moved the ECI against the telecast of the web-series. The party put its case by calling it a violation of the model code of conduct as the web-series was aired just 8 days before the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Five out of ten episodes of 'Modi-Journey of a Common Man' were aired on April 3.

The web series chronicles the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The series has traversed the journey of PM Modi from his childhood days to his political career - his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then the Prime Minister of India.

The web series has been written by writer and Censor Board member Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand. The series is directed by Umesh Shukla of film 'Oh My God' fame. The series has been shot in rural Gujarat, Siddhpur and Vadnagar, the real locations where Modi grew up. Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur have portrayed PM Modi at his different ages in the series.

The web series has been produced by Eros Now and Benchmark Pictures. The series also stars Darshan Jariwalla and Makrand Deshpande in other significant roles.

