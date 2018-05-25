Smart homes to be built in Bengaluru with pre-installed Amazon Echo

In order to tap in millennials, Bengaluru-based real-estate developer Embassy Group has partnered up with e-commerce giant Amazon to offer smart homes. The houses that Embassy Group are offering would come with Amazon Echo pre-installed and Amazon Alexa pre-enabled in order to lure in GenX as well as millennials. The devices would enable residents to control smart home appliances, play music as well as order products from Amazon through Alexa.

Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experience and Devices, Amazon India confirmed the development and said that they are offering Embassy Group technology to turn its homes into voice-enabled smart homes with its Echo devices, powered by Alexa Voice Service.







Jitu Virwani, Chairman and MD of Embassy Group said, "We launched Embassy Edge, an integral part of Embassy Springs in north Bengaluru with an aim that the region is witnessing huge job creation through 200 acres Aerospace Park, Devahanahalli Tech Park (ITIR) and BIAL going for aerotropolis development around the airport," as mentioned in a report in Hindu Business Line.







Reeza Sebastian, Senior Vice-President of Residential Business in Embassy Group said that the company zeroed in on north Bengaluru as it is an emerging IT cluster that has already created over 50,000 jobs.







Embassy Edge is part of Embassy Springs that is an Rs 1,200 crore project. The report mentions that Embassy Edge, spread across 12 acres and five towers with 800 apartments is targeted at first-time homebuyers.







Embassy group started off as a residential developer and moved on to build office spaces. In the third and current phase of their journey, the company is targeting mid-segment luxury and technology-driven smart homes.