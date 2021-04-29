Exit Poll Result 2021 Highlights: Pollsters predict photo finish in Bengal, DMK win in Tamil Nadu

Exit polls for four states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam - and the union territory of Puducherry will be out today. Voters in West Bengal voted in the eighth and final phase of state assembly elections on Thursday. All eyes are on the state as a neck-to-neck fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and incumbent Trinamool Congress is likely to unfold. After a spirited electoral campaign by both parties, the latter is eyeing a third term in the state, whereas the former is trying everything in its power to dethrone the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

In Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin's DMK is pitched in a heated electoral battle against AIADMK led by E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. In the red bastion of Kerala, incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Left-led LDF is fighting against Congress-led UDF. Coming to the North East, BJP and Congress are locked in a direct fight in Assam. A similarly close fight is expected in Puducherry between the two parties.

Follow BusinessToday.In for LIVE updates on exit poll results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry assembly elections:

9:54 PM: India Today-Axis My India West Bengal exit poll

TMC - 130-156

BJP - 136-160

Left+ - 0-2

Others - 0-1

9:09 PM: Jan Ki Baat Kerala exit poll

LDF - 68-78

UDF - 48-58

BJP+ - 0

8:59 PM: India Today-Axis My India Tamil Nadu exit poll

AIADMK+ - 38-54

DMK+ - 175-195

AMMK+ - 1-2

MNM+ - 0-2

8:09 PM: Today's Chankaya Kerala exit poll

LDF - 93-111

UDF - 26-44

BJP- 0-6

Others - 0-3

8:05 PM: Jan Ki Baat Assam exit poll

BJP+ - 68-78

Congress+ - 48-58

8:02 PM: ABP News-C Voter Puducherry exit poll

BJP+ - 19-23

Congress+ - 6-10

Others - 1-2

8:02 PM: ABP News-C Voter Kerala exit poll

LDF - 71-77

UDF - 62-68

BJP+ - 0-2

7:59 PM: Jan Ki Baat exit poll for West Bengal

TMC - 104-121

BJP - 162-185

Left+ - 3-9

7:57 PM: ABP News - C Voter exit poll for Tamil Nadu

AIADMK+ - 58-70

DMK+ - 160-172

Others - 0-7

7:55 PM: ABP News-C Voter exit poll for Assam

BJP+ - 58-71

Congress+ - 53-66

Others - 0-5

7:52 PM: India Today-Axis My India exit poll for Kerala

LDF - 104-120

UDF - 20-36

BJP+ - 0-2

Others - 0-2

7:50 PM: Today's Chanakya exit poll for Tamil Nadu

AIADMK+ - 46-68

DMK+ - 164-186

AMMK+ - 0

Others - 0-8

7:46 PM: Republic-CNX exit poll for Kerala

LDF - 72-80

UDF - 58-64

NDA - 1-5

7:44 PM: Republic-CNX exit poll for Puducherry

BJP+ - 16-20

Congress+ - 11-13

7:42 PM: Republic-CNX exit poll for Tamil Nadu

AIADMK+ - 58-68

DMK+ - 160-170

AMMK+ - 4-6

MNM+ - 0-2

7:41 PM: Republic-CNX exit poll for Assam

BJP+ - 74-84

Congress+ - 40-50

Others - 1-3

7:38 PM: Republic-CNX exit poll for West Bengal

TMC - 128-128

BJP - 138-148

Left - 11-21

7:36 PM: Today's Chanakya exit poll for Assam

BJP+ - 61-79

Congress+ - 47- 65

Others - 0-3

7:29 PM: India Today-Axis My India exit poll for Assam

BJP+ - 75-85

Congress+ - 40-50

Others - 1-4

7:24 PM: ABP News-C Voter exit poll for West Bengal

TMC - 152-164

BJP - 109-121

Left - 14-25

7:06 PM: Incidents of violence reported in West Bengal during last phase of polling

BJP and TMC workers clashed in Birbhum district of West Bengal during the last phase of polling for the state assembly elections. Anirba Ganguly, BJP's candidate from Bolpur, came under attack during the incident and blamed TMC of disrupting the election process. Chandranath Sinha, TMC candidate for the seat, refuted the allegations against his party.