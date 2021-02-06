Farmers' Chakka Jam today: Delhi Police tightens security, on high alert to avert Jan 26 repeat

Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements across border areas of Delhi to prevent a repeat of the 'January 26 Red Fort-like incident'. Deployment of security forces has been increased substantially across places of national significance like the Parliament, India Gate, and border areas of the national capital-Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

"In view of the January 26 incidents in Delhi, some anti-social elements and aggressive youth creating law and order problems, cannot be ruled out," as per a communique accessed by news agency PTI.

"It is assessed that as part of the protest programme on February 6, protesting farmers/ unions may attempt road blockades of important national highways, state highways and interior roads," the communique added.

Multi-layered barricades, barbed wires, and nails studded on roads have also been placed ahead of the 'chakka jam' for three hours between 12pm and 3pm proposed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on February 6. Additional buses have already been taken. Besides this, all vehicles will be checked thoroughly at the entry and exit points of Delhi borders and pickets.

New Delhi DCP has also asked DMRC to shut down a dozen metro stations, given the law-and-order situation. These metro stations include-Rajiv Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Khan Market, Janpath, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Supreme Court, Ashram and Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line).

In a bid to ensure that normal life is unaffected due to this chakka jam; forces have been deployed at important points in the entire outer-north district of Delhi as a safety measure. Police will also monitor social media activity to keep a watch on those spreading rumours and fake news about the force.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that all roads leading towards Delhi except the ones where farmers' protests are going on during nationwide 'chakka jam'. This 'chakka jam' is being organised as a response to the Union Budget 2021-22 which, according to the farmers, has ignored their demands.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the people stuck in this blockade will be given food and water. However, there will be no chakka jam in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

With PTI inputs

Also read: Is Bharat Bandh on February 6? All you need to know about farmers' chakka jam tomorrow

Also read: Congress lends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions