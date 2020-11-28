Farmers protest: Many Delhi-NCR colleges cancel exams

Many colleges in Delhi-NCR have cancelled their exams due to 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers from Haryana and Punjab. Commuters travelling to the national capital from several parts of the country are facing traffic snarls on the Delhi-Panipat highway.

Besides this, heavy security has also been deployed at the Delhi-Gurugram highway, Rohtak-Jhajjar border and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal due to ongoing protests by farmers. Not only this, the Bahadurgarh metro station has also been shut.

Many students have said that their colleges cancelled exams at the last minute with no means available for them to travel back home. "We are coming down from Rohtak. Our exams were cancelled. There are many students who travelled to their colleges. It is causing a lot of problems," a student told ANI.

"Bahadurgarh Metro Station has closed. My college cancelled the exam at the last minute. Now, it is very difficult for me to travel back home," another student was also quoted by the news agency as saying.

Farmers from Punjab, who represent more than 30 farmers' organisations are protesting against the recently passed farm laws by the Centre, and have demanded that the legislations should be revoked and replaced with a new set of laws. They also want assurance on minimum support prices (MSP).

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has urged the farmers to end their agitation and come forward for deliberations. He has also said the government is ready to discuss all the issues related to farm bills and farmer bodies have been called for discussions on December 3.

