FASTag deadline: One week to go; electronic toll to be mandatory from December 1

From December 1, the Ministry of Highways and Roads, has made it mandatory for all vehicles, private and commercial to immediately switch to electronic toll payment also known as FASTag across the country.

With this implementation, people driving their vehicles can cross highways seamlessly without having to stop at toll plazas to pay toll tax.

What is a FASTag?

FASTag is basically a device which is affixed on a vehicles's windscreen. A FASTag comes with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology that is linked to the customer's saving account. So, when one crosses a toll, a tag reader will scan the FASTag and deduct the toll charges electronically with no manual intervention. Users will also receive service SMSes for transaction, low balance and other details.

Advantages of FASTag

Customers would not be required to carry cash especially for transaction in toll plazas.

The service will save time of a vehicle owner.

This will facilitate non-stop movement of vehicles leading to lower fuel consumption.

How to get FASTag on your vehicle?

FASTags can be purchased from any of the authorised banks including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Syndicate Bank, SBI, IDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. People can also buy FASTags from Paytm, toll plazas, RTOs, Common Service Centre, transport hubs and selected petrol pumps.

It must be noted that there are certain documents required in order to purchase a FASTag. For purchasing FASTags, a vehicle-owner needs to submit a registration certificate of the vehicle, passport size photographs of the himself or herself and either the driving licence, Aadhaar card, Voter id, PAN Card or passport as identification document.

Currently, the government is providing free FASTag at highway counters but the individual will have to recharge on their own.

How to recharge FASTag?

FASTags can be recharged through netbanking, debit card, credit card, NEFT or RTGS.

Once a vehicle owner acquires a FASTag, he/she will need to feed in the details of their vehicle on the MY FASTag mobile app. It must be noted that a FASTag has a validity of five years.

The minimum amount for recharge of FASTag is Rs 100 and maximum is Rs 1 lakh. Users who have not completed their KYC will not be able to recharge their FASTag account with more than Rs 10,000. Users who have completed their KYC can add upto Rs 1 lakh.

Vehicle owners must note that one FASTag can only be used for one vehicle.

