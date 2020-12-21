First images of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released

First visuals of the ES5 Series Shinkasen or the bullet train that will ply between Mumbai and Ahmedabad have been released by the Japanese embassy. The Embassy stated the train will be modified for use as rolling stock of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project (MAHSR).

It is being executed by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) named National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan.

The MAHSR project of 508-kilometer length has been sanctioned with a completion target of 2023. Of the 508 kilometre-long high speed rail project, 348 kilometres will be in Gujarat, 156 kilometres in Maharashtra and 4 kilometres in Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

The bullet train, which will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in two hours, is highly ambitious and is pegged at around Rs 1,08,000 crore. The bullet train is expected to have a maximum speed of 350 km/hour and an average speed of 320 km/hour.

Here are some pics of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released by the Japanese embassy

The bid for the highly marketed NHSRCL project to construct 87.569 kilometre of the MAHSR was won by L&T Construction. The total land required for this project is 1,380 hectares. Out of this, around 940 hectares of land has been acquired in Gujarat, 431 hectares in Maharashtra and 8.70 hectares in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.