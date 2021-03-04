'Fortunate to be in India': Nirmala Sitharaman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Thursday. Sister Ramya PC administered the shot to the Union Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister tweeted an image of her getting vaccinated and said, "Got my first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 this morning. Thanking sister Ramya PC, for her care and professionalism. Fortunate to be in India, where development and dissemination has been prompt and affordable. #vaccinated"



Got my first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 this morning. Thanking sister Ramya PC, for her care and professionalism. Fortunate to be in India, where development and dissemination has been prompt and affordable. #vaccinated pic.twitter.com/4ejylZdv1U Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 4, 2021 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and along with his parents-Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi also got vaccinated against the contagion. Kejriwal tweeted a video of himself and his parents getting vaccinated at Delhi's LNJP Hospital and wrote, "Vaccine is now available to get rid of corona. Today, I went to the LNJP hospital with my parents and got vaccinated. We did not face any kind of problem." The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also appealed to all those who are eligible to get vaccinated to come forward and do the same. "My appeal to the people of Delhi and the country is that those who are eligible to get the vaccine come forward and get the vaccine done." , - LNJP



pic.twitter.com/Ts3WxwfPOq Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 4, 2021

Nirmala Sitharaman and Arvind Kejriwal were not the only ones to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal received their first doses of the life-saving jabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick started the second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive by getting the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on March 1. Following this, several leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have taken the vaccine.

