Four terrorists, two civilians killed in attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange building

Four gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday, killing two citizens. As per early reports the gunmen launched grenades at the main gate. They then entered the building and fired indiscriminately.

According to Reuters, four of the gunmen have been killed. The police have sealed the surrounding areas.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks. "Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car," Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility. "The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation," the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said on Twitter.