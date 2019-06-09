Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net buyers for the previous four consecutive months. FPIs pour in Rs 7,095 crore in first week of June.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net buyers for the previous four consecutive months.

Markets were closed on June 5 on account of Id-ul-Fitr.

Interestingly, for the period under review, "not a single day did we see outflows exceeding the inflows," said Harsh Jain, COO at Groww.

The election of a stable government and the Centre meeting its fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent seems to have helped increase FPIs' confidence, he added.

"The strong FPI inflow has taken the benchmark indices to their respective all-time highs with the S&P BSE Sensex closing above the 40,000 mark for the first time ever. It is in the anticipation of policy reforms that FPIs have come in a big way," said Alok Agarwala, Head Research and Advisory at Bajaj Capital.

On the global front, a significant fall in crude oil prices as well as interest rates in the midst of the US-China trade war have augured well for India. This could lead to continuity of foreign inflows due to increase in risk appetite of FPIs in the emerging market asset classes, he added.

Going forward, Agarwala said "the government's fiscal consolidation plan, fiscal deficit target, and borrowing plan will be closely watched in the near term."

Also read: FPIs withdraw Rs 6,399 crore in May so far amid election uncertainty

Also read: Economic growth, govt policies drove FPI influx, not election euphoria