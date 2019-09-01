From driving without seat belt to overloaded vehicles; know all new fines on various traffic offences

From Sunday (September 1) onwards, higher traffic penalties have come into effect across the country for those found to be violating the traffic rules. Last month, the government passed Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety. Here are the top 14 provisions to keep in mind to save yourself from hefty fines:

1. Driving without licence: There will be a fine starting from Rs 500 up to Rs 5,000.

2. Speed violation: This will cost drivers a penalty from up to Rs 400 to Rs 4,000 depending upon the type of vehicle and impounding of the vehicle in case of repeated offences.

3. Rash driving: Penalty for this has been increased to imprisonment of 6 months to 1 year and/or fine of Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000 for first offence and imprisonment of up to 2 years and/or fine of up to Rs 10,000 for the second offence.

4. Drunken driving: If found guilty for drunken driving, an individual will be put behind the bars for 6 months to one year. Also Rs 10,000 will be asked as a penalty. Earlier, only Rs 2,000 was imposed as a penalty for drunken driving.

5. Overloading of two-wheelers: For this, the fine has been hiked from Rs 2000 to Rs 2,000. Also, the rider's license will be disqualified for 3 months.

6. Being disobedient to authorities: Anyone found defying the orders of authorities will have to pay a fine of between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

7. Driving uninsured vehicle: Individuals driving uninsured vehicles will be fined either Rs 1,000 and/or punishment of up to 3 months or Rs 2,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 months for the first offence. If the offence is repeated twice, the fine will be hiked by Rs 4,000 and/or 3 months imprisonment.

ALSO READ: Infographic: Brace up for steeper fines for traffic violations

8. Juvenile traffic offenders: For juveniles, found violating traffic rules, the guardian or owner of that juvenile will be considered guilty and will be put behind bars for up to three years, including a penalty of Rs 25,000 and cancellation of registration of the motor vehicle for 12 months. The juvenile will also become ineligible to obtain learners' license until the age of 25 years.

9. Driving without helmets: Those driving without helmets will have to shell out Rs 1,000 and can face three-month suspension of their licence.

10. Taxi aggregators violating driving licences will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.

11. Driving without a seat-belt: This can now invite a fine of Rs 1,000, which was earlier Rs 100.

12. Talking on phone while driving: Use of mobile while driving can invite a fine between Rs 1,000-5,000. Earlier it was Rs 1,000.

13. Drivers will be fined Rs 10,000 for not giving way to ambulances and fire brigades and other emergency vehicles.

14. Overloaded vehicles: This will draw a penalty of Rs 20,000.

Also read: Motor Vehicles Act: From drunk driving to speeding; here's a list of change in penalties

Also read: Motor Vehicles Bill: These traffic violations will now invite more fine