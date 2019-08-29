Motor Vehicles Act: From drunk driving to speeding; here's a list of change in penalties

The government has notified that the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act 2019 will be implemented from September 1. Change in penalties, licences, registration and National Transport Policy are part of the 63 new clauses, as mentioned in an official release on Wednesday. According to the new law, drunken driving penalty has been increased to 6 months imprisonment and/or Rs 10,000 fine for the first offence and 2 years imprisonment and/or fine of Rs 15,000 for second offence. The current penalty is Rs 2,000. The penalty for racing and speeding has also been increased to imprisonment of up to 1 month and/or fine up to Rs 500 for first offence and imprisonment of up to 1 month and/or fine of up to Rs 10,000 for second offence.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement that these 63 provisions require no further amendments in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

Here are some of the other provisions in the MVA 2019:

1. Penalty for travelling without ticket has been increased from up to Rs 200 to Rs 500.

2. Unauthorised use of vehicle without licence will be penalised from up to Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

3. Individuals driving without licence will be fined from up to Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

4. Speeding violations will cost light motor vehicle drivers from up to Rs 400 to Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000-Rs 4,000 to medium passenger or goods vehicles and impounding of vehicle in case of further offences.

5. Penalty for rash driving has been increased to imprisonment of 6 months-1 year and/or fine of Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine of up to Rs 10,000 for second offence.

6. Drivers found mentally or physically unfit for driving will be penalised from up to Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 on first count and from up to Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 on second count.

7. Penalty for offences relating to accident has been increased from imprisonment of up to 6 months and/or fine of up to Rs 5,000 for first offence and imprisonment of up to 1 year and/or fine of up to Rs 10,000 for second offence.

8. Penalty for using vehicles without permit has been increased to imprisonment of up to 6 months and/or fine of up to Rs 10,000 on first offence and imprisonment of up to 1 year and/or fine of Rs 10,000 for second offence.

9. Individuals driving uninsured vehicles will be fined either Rs 1,000 and/or punishment up to 3 months or Rs 2,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 3 months for first offence. For the second offence, the fine will be Rs 4,000 and/or 3 months imprisonment.

10. Punishment for juveniles for offences will include Rs 25,000 and imprisonment up to 3 years and cancellation of registration of motor vehicle for 12 months. The juvenile will also become ineligible to obtain learners' license until the age of 25 years.

11. Applicants of learner's licence can now apply to any licencing authority in the state and submit the application online. The minimum educational qualification to drive a transport vehicle has been removed.

12. Driving licence-holders can apply for renewal any time between one year before its expiry up to one year after expiry. Applying for renewal after one year from the date of expiry of driving license, will require the applicant to pass the driving test again.

13. If a juvenile uses a motor vehicle in violation of the newly inserted Section 199A, then the registration of the vehicle might be cancelled for a year. After a year, a fresh application for registration will be allowed to be submitted.

