Fuel prices hiked again! Petrol inches towards Rs 91 in Mumbai, nears Rs 84 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel are continuing the upward trend across India. Petrol has reached Rs 92 in districts of Maharashtra, while it is inching closer towards Rs 91 in Mumbai. Both petrol and diesel have seen up to 23 paise rise in fuel across the four metro cities on Friday. The increasing fuel prices are giving rise to inflation, which in turn will put a lot of burden on the common people. In Delhi, which has the lowest fuel prices among all metros, petrol has seen an increase of Rs 13.03 since January 1, while diesel has been up Rs 14.54. The situation is similar in all metropolitan cities. Here is Friday's pricing according to Indian Oil fuel pricing formula for petrol and diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

1. Delhi: Petrol Rs 83.22, up 22 paise; diesel Rs 74.42, up 18 paise

2. Mumbai: Petrol Rs 90.57, up 22 paise; diesel Rs 79.01, up 19 paise

3. Chennai: Petrol Rs 86.51, up 23 paise; diesel Rs 78.69, up 20 paise

4. Kolkata: Petrol Rs 85.03, up 21 paise; diesel Rs 76.27, up 18 paise

Meanwhile, the United States (US) sanctions against Iranian oil import is expected to further hurt India's oil supply, and thus some price variation could be expected. However, the third-largest producer among the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iran has said India is committed to buying Iranian oil and continuing the two nations' economic cooperation.

"Our Indian friends have always been categorical in terms of their intention to continue economic cooperation and (the) import of oil from Iran. And I heard the same statement from my Indian counterpart," Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who met external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in New York on the sidelines of United Nation General Assembly, said, reported Reuters.

Oil prices inched up on Friday, with investors trying to gauge the potential impact on supply from looming US sanctions on Iran's crude exports, the agency said. The most-active Brent crude futures contract, for December, had risen 18 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $81.56 per barrel. That was close to a four-year high of $82.55 struck on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate was hovering at $ 72.27 per barrel.

