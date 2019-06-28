G-20 Summit 2019: PM Modi meets Angela Merkel, discusses ways to deepen Indo-German ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed ways to deepen the Indo-German relations and enhance cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The two leaders met in this Japanese port city on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

"Further enriching a cherished friendship. PM @narendramodi met Chancellor Merkel of #Germany on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Discussed enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, E-mobility, cybersecurity, railway modernisation & skill development. @eoiberlin," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Chancellor Merkel also congratulated Modi on the recent electoral victory, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"Giving impetus to friendship with Germany. Chancellor Merkel and PM @narendramodi discuss ways to diversify and deepen India-Germany ties," the PMO tweeted.

Germany is India's largest trade partner in the 28-member European Union bloc.

In 2016-17, the bilateral trade turnover was USD 18.76 billion, with India exporting goods worth USD 7.18 billion to Germany and importing German products worth USD 11.58 billion, according to German media.

Also Read: Godrej group denies dispute over prime land in Mumbai; says family working on 'strategic plan'

Also Read: Amit Shah tables first bill, introduces J&K quota; seeks extension of President's rule by 6 months

Also Read: Day after zero deaths celebrated, nine casualties reported on Mumbai trains