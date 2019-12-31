General Mukund Naravane takes charge as the new Indian Army chief

General Mukund Naravane took charge as the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday. He has succeeded General Bipin Rawat who was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff on Monday. General Naravane served as the Vice Chief of the Army before taking charge of the 1.3-million strong Indian Army.

The decorated officer would serve till April 2022. Upon learning of his appointment a few days ago, the General said, "It is an honour to be given this responsibility".

General Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in his 37 years of service. He served in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast during his long career. General Naravane also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.

Before appointed as Vice Chief of the Indian Army, General Naravane headed the Army's Eastern Command that takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

General Mukund Narvane is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned into the 7th battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in June 1980.

The Chief of Army Staff was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and is known for his three-year long service as India's defence attache at the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

For his contribution to the defence forces, General Naravane was awarded the Sena Medal (Distinguished) for commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also honoured with the Vashisht Seva Medal and the Ati Vashisht Seva Medal for his services as the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland and for commanding a strike corps respectively.

General Naravane had also headed the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

