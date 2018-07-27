Genetically modified infant food, edible oil, packed food rampant in India: Study

A study conducted by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) found that genetically-modified food items such as edible oil, packaged food snacks and even infant food are widely available in the country. The advocacy and research group found that 32% of the 65 items they randomly picked for the study showed positive under the genetically modified category.

The researchers found that most of these items were imported from countries like the US, UAE, Canada, the Netherlands and Thailand.

Chandra Bhushan, Deputy Director General of CSE, said every second imported product tested for genetic modification was from the developed nations. Nine out of those 10 products were from the US, he added.

In fact, out of the 65 samples, 35 were imported, while 30 were locally produced. Bhushan also added that reputed firms fared worse with 80% of those items showing positive for genetic modification.

CSE said that these products were some type of GM crops including soya, cotton seed, canola or corn. Some of these products with GM ingredients were found not to have declared so on the labels. Additionally, there were also products that declared themselves GM positive but did not have the requisite government approval.

