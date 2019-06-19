Government to set up panel to look into issue of 'one nation, one election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon set up a committee for giving "time-bound" suggestions on the issue of 'one nation, one election', said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.

Speaking to media after the all-party meeting on the issue, Singh said there was broad consensus for holding simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

"Only left parties such as the CPI and the CPI-M expressed some apprehension over the issue over procedural concerns," he said.

When asked about the composition of the proposed panel, Singh said the Prime Minister Modi will take a call.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP in its Sankalp Patra proposed the idea of 'one nation, one election'.

Earlier today, PM Modi chaired a marathon four-hour long meeting of party presidents of all political parties on several issues including 'one nation, one election', development of aspirational districts, plans to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year and celebrations for 75 years of India's independence in 2022.

Presidents of various parties had extensive discussions on: Improving Parliament productivity. One Country, One Election. Vision for New India. Marking Bapu's 150th Jayanti. Developing aspirational districts. pic.twitter.com/eH21vqOmvv - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

"This is not a single party's agenda, but it is an issue of national importance and the views of all parties would be considered and given due importance," Modi reportedly said in the meeting.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, who attended the meeting, told the media later, "One nation, one election is how the process began in India in 1952, 1957. Gross misuse of Article 356 led to state elections being held separately from national elections. I said as long as Article 356 stays, 'one nation, one election' can't happen. There was total silence. Shortening or prolonging state assembly term is anti-federal and anti-democratic."

The meeting was attended by the leaders of the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Lok Janshakti Party, CPI, CPM, National Congress Party, National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Biju Janata Dal, YSRCP and AIMIM, among others.

On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is the chief of Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and DMK chief MK Stalin skipped the all-party meet. Among others, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati also opted out of the meeting.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar