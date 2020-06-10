Govt approves lifting ban on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine: Sadanand Gowda

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadanand Gowda on Wednesday said the Department of Pharmaceuticals has given its nod for lifting of ban on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine API as well as its formulations.

"Manufacturers except SEZ/EOU Units have to supply 20 per cent production in the domestic market. DGFT has been asked to issue a formal notification in this regard," he said on Twitter.

Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of ban on Export of Hydroxychloroquine API as well as formulations. Manufacturers except SEZ/EOU Units have to supply 20% production in the domestic market. DGFT has been asked to issue formal notification in this regard. - Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) June 10, 2020

India had banned export of hydroxychloroquine on March 25, with some exceptions, amid views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. On April 4, it completely banned the exports without any exception.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has been asked to issue formal notification in this regard, the minister added.

In another tweet, Gowda said he held discussions with representatives of pharma companies along with some of his ministerial colleagues on the challenges being faced by the industry and on the roadmap to boost exports.

"Had detailed discussion with representatives of pharma companies & association, stakeholder Ministries along with Hon Ministers @piyushGoyal ji, @HardeepSPuri ji, & @MansukhMandviya ji on entire gamut of challenges faced by the industry as well as strategies to boost pharma export," Gowda tweeted.

India exported hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) worth USD 1.22 billion in April-January 2019-20.

During the same period, exports of formulations made from hydroxycholoroquine was at USD 5.50 billion.

With PTI inputs

Also Read: Mistrys own 2.17% of issued capital; board position no entitlement: Tatas to argue before SC