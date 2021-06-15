Govt confirms first death due to COVID-19 vaccination

India has reported the first death following coronavirus vaccination. The panel studying vaccine side-effects has confirmed the death of a 68-year-old man due to anaphylaxis after taking the vaccine.

The death assessment of 31 serious adverse events after immunisation (AEFI) has confirmed that one person died of anaphylaxis after the dose. India Today TV accessed the AEFI report submitted by the government panel.

The report showed that the deceased received his first vaccine shot on March 8. "It is the first death that we have seen in which the reason of death after an investigation was found to be anaphylaxis after vaccination," said Dr NK Arora, chairperson of AEFI.

There were three more deaths that were caused due to vaccination but the panel confirmed the one death.

The panel report said that vaccine product-related reactions are expected and can be attributed to vaccination based on current scientific evidence. Allergic reactions and anaphylaxis are some examples of reactions, the report stated.

Two more vaccine beneficiaries who were given the doses on January 16 and 19 suffered anaphylaxis but both recovered after brief hospitalisation.

Out of the 31 deaths that were being assessed by the committee, 18 were classified as having 'inconsistent causal association to vaccination (coincidental - not linked to vaccination), seven as indeterminate and two as unclassifiable'.

