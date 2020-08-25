Greta Thunberg comes out in support of Indian students; calls for postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Teen Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has come out in support of students and asked for postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) as well as the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) in India. Thunberg extended her support to all those students who will appear for these exams in September in the middle of COVID-19 crisis as well as floods in several states.

Thunberg tweeted, "It's deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID"



With the internationally acclaimed climate activist in the league, the demand for postponement of JEE Mains 2020 as well as NEET entrance exam 2020 is growing. Back home, politicians across party lines like BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Maharashtra tourism minister Aditya Thackeray and DMK chief MK Stalin have demanded that the Centre postpones these exams.

The JEE (Mains) 2020 will be held from September 1 to September 6 whereas NEET 2020 will be held on September 13. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released the admit cards for JEE Mains 2020 exam on its jeemain.nta.nic.in and is expected to release the admit cards for NEET exam this week.

