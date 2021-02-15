Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests COVID-19 positive day after collapsing at Vadodara rally

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus a day after he collapsed on stage while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in Vadodara. Following this, he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital. His sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which came out to be positive for COVID-19. Rupani has mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Doctors at the UN Mehta Hospital said that though Rupani's condition was stable, he will be kept at the hospital for 24-hour observation. Dr RK Patel of UN Mehta Hospital said, "CM Vijay Rupani is in stable condition and will be under observation for 24 hours. All tests have been done but it is advised that he should take rest, so we will keep him under observation."

According to a statement by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dialed to enquire about Rupani's health condition after the latter collapsed during the Vadodara rally. In this call, Modi told Rupani to get himself properly checked and to take rest.

This was also Rupani's third rally during the day in Vadodara. BJP leader Bharat Danger said, "Rupani was unwell for the last two days, but instead of cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagar on Saturday and in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to continue."

Elections to six municipal corporations, including Vadodara, will be held on February 21 while polls for municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

With PTI inputs

