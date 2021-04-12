Gujarat High Court initiates suo motu PIL on COVID 'emergency' in state

The Gujarat High Court on Sunday, April 11, initiated a suo motu PIL (Public Interest Litigation) over the COVID-19 situation in the state. The court noted that media reports on the pandemic show that Gujarat was heading towards a "health emergency of sorts".

Chief Justice Vikram Nath, via an order, instructed the high court registry to register a new suo motu PIL titled "In Re: Uncontrolled upsurge and serious management issues in COVID control."

This is the second such PIL registered by Gujarat HC on the COVID-19 situation. The first one was registered last year and is still being heard at recurring intervals.

The chief justice informed the registry to put the Gujarat government, its health department as well as the central government parties in the fresh PIL.

The PIL will be heard on Monday by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav D Karia at Nath's official residence through online mode.

The chief justice said that "news channels are flooded with the harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties and unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure."

Citing these media reports, he noted that there exists a "shortfall or deficit of not only testing, beds, and ICU, but also the supply of oxygen and basic medicines like Remdesivir, etc."

Gujarat on Sunday reported 5,469 new cases of coronavirus, which took its caseload to 3,47,495.

