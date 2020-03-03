Half of this company's 14,000 managers are women

Unilever, the company behind brands such as Dove, Fair and Lovely, Lifebouy, Knorr, Lux, Lipton and Cornetto, has achieved a significant milestone. The UK-based company now boasts gender balance across its global management ranks a year before its target. Half of the global management roles are now occupied by women.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that women account for half of the company's 14,000 managers, which is up from the 38 per cent in 2010. In the finance department too where women have been historically underrepresented, the company has employed 50 per cent women managers.

Fifty per cent of Unilver's board is constituted of women. "Women constitute the majority of our consumers and we owe a lot of our success to them," said Leena Nair, Unilever's head of human resources, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope is also aiming to continue the causes initiated by his predecessor Paul Polman. The company aims to include a social purpose behind more of the firm's brands.

The Anglo-Dutch FMCG company also pledged to reduce plastic waste by 2025 and said that it will eliminate more than 1,00,000 tonnes of plastic packaging. We can only eliminate plastic waste by acting fast and taking radical action at all points in the plastic cycle. Our starting point has to be design, reducing the amount of plastic we use, and then making sure that what we do use increasingly comes from recycled sources. We are also committed to ensuring all our plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable," Unilever CEO Alan Jope had said.

