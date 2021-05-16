Haryana govt extends lockdown till May 24 amid COVID-19 surge

The Haryana government on Sunday, May 16, extended the ongoing lockdown-like curbs in the state till May 24 to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

State Health Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter to announce the lockdown extension in Haryana. "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," he tweeted.

Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert. ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 16, 2021

This is the second time that the lockdown-like restrictions in Haryana have been extended. They were first imposed on May 3 and were set to expire on May 17, but the state government extended the same by seven more days.

Also Read: Delhi lockdown extended by another week to check COVID-19 spread; curbs in place till May 24

According to the state government order, all non-essential movements will continue to be restricted in Haryana. However, those engaged in municipal service duties, law and order, emergencies, and government machinery entrusted with COVID-19-related duties, will be exempted from the lockdown curbs.

During the ongoing lockdown period in Haryana, the state government has also appealed to the residents to stay indoors. To stem the further spread of coronavirus, Haryana government had recently enforced many other restrictions comprising daily night curfew and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Haryana had on Saturday, May 15, recorded 9,676 new coronavirus cases taking the state's tally below 10,000 after a long gap.