HBSE 12th Result 2019: Haryana Board Class 12 results to be declared today; check on bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the Class 12 board exam results today on its official website bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board senior secondary exams were conducted from March 7 to April 3 of this year. According to officials, the results are scheduled to be announced at 3pm today at a press conference.

Candidates can check their HBSE Class 12 results on the partner website indiaresult.com as well. Students must keep in mind that there is a possibility of the website crashing due to high traffic. It is suggested that students refresh the webpage till they manage to find their results.

HBSE Class 12 exam candidates would require 33 per cent marks to pass. Students who fail to clear the exams must register for the supplementary or compartmental exams. If they are unable to do so, they will be declared failed.

Students can check the Haryana Board Class 12 exam results in the following way:

Visit the official website

Click on the class 12 link flashing on the homepage

Once redirected to a new page, log in with registration number

Result will appear on the page

Keep a printout for future reference

Students can also check their HBSE Class 12 results via SMS. Here's how:

Type HB12 rollnumber

Send it to 56263

Last year, a total of 2,22,388 students appeared for the Haryana Board Class 12 exams, out of which 63.84 per cent students cleared it. The topper had scored 98.2 per cent.

