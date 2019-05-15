Assam HSLC Result 2019: SEBA announces Class 10 result; check your score on sebaonline.org

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) declared Class 10 results today. The SEBA Class 10 results can be checked on the board's mobile application, through SMS, and other websites like results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. More than 3 lakh students had appeared for SEBA Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage of Assam HSLC Results is 60.23 per cent. Students can only check marksheets after 11 AM in CDs from their respective schools, reported India Today.

"All the officer in charges of the centres of HSLC/AHM examination, 2019, shall have to collect the packets containing results summary of state along with complete SEBA results in CD, marks sheet and pass certificate etc. of the candidates of their respective centre from the Office of the Inspector of Schools concerned on 15/05/2039 at 7 a.m. and the Head of the Institutions will have to collect the same from the officer in-charge of the concerned centre just before 11 am," read the official press release from SEBA.

Websites where students can check the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result 2019:

Results.sebaonline.org

Resultsassam.nic.in

Examresults.net

Indiaresults.com

Iresults.net

Yesresult.com

Result.shiksha

Assam.shiksha

Assamonline.in

Assamjobalerts.com

Assamresult.in

Check Assam Class 10 results 2019 on mobile phone

Download mobile app -- SEBA Results 2019 -- from Google Play Store

SMS service: BSNL users can send SMS on 57766 (Format: SEBA19 <space> <roll number>)

Check Assam Class 10 results 2019 on official website

Go to the official website, results.sebaonline.org

Click on the 'download result' icon on the website

Enter roll number, registration number and other required details

Download and take a print out for future reference

Additionally, those who want answer-sheets re-checked or need a copy of answer-sheets can apply on the SEBA portal, sebaonline.org. This portal will be live from May 17 till May 31.