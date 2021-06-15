HDFC Bank says mobile banking app issues resolved

HDFC Bank on Tuesday said the technical issue with its mobile banking app has been resolved, and the customers can now use net banking as well as mobile app for transactions.

"Please note the issues around mobile banking app is now resolved. Customers can now use NetBanking and mobile banking app for transactions," the bank said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the bank's mobile app was down, and it had urged customers to use net banking facility until the glitch was fixed.

Spokesperson Rajiv Banerjee said, "We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you."

App users who tried to use the app complained that it was not working. A message flashed on the screen stating: We are experiencing issue currently with mobile banking app. Kindly use netbanking. We regret the inconvenience caused.

As per service outage tracker DownDetector.in, there were reports of glitches with the app from around 10:30 am that peaked at around 11:30 am.

The Reserve Bank of India had, late last year, issued an order to HDFC Bank with regards to outages. "RBI has issued an order dated December 2, 2020, to HDFC Bank Ltd with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the bank over the past two years, including the recent outages in the bank's internet banking and payment system on November 21, 2020, due to a power failure in the primary data centre," the bank had said in a regulatory filing.

In January HDFC Bank had submitted a detailed plan of action to the apex bank to address repeated service disruption issues with an aim to improve its technology.

