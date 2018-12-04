Railways' new decision to benefit women passengers! Here's how

The Ministry of Railways has announced reservation quota of six berths in the 3AC class of all Rajdhani, Duronto, and fully AC trains (having 3AC class) for women passengers. The Railways said the decision has been taken to facilitate women during their train journey. "It has been decided that a reservation quota of six births in 3AC class of all Rajdhani/Duronto/fully Air Conditioned trains (having 3AC class) should be earmarked in the third bay for female passengers," said the ministry statement.

As per the Railways, this reservation quota of six berths should be earmarked for the women passengers -- irrespective of their age -- travelling alone or in a group of women passengers.

At present, women are provided with a reservation quota of 6 sleeper class berths in Mail or Express trains. They are also given a reservation of 6 berths in the 3AC class of Garib Rath Express.

In all trains having reserved sleeping accommodation, a combined quota of six lower berths per coach in sleeper class and 3 lower berths per coach each in AC 3 tier and AC-2 tier classes have been earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers of 45 years of age and above and pregnant women. In Rajdhani, Duronto and fully Air Conditioned/Express trains, 4 lower berths per coach are reserved for women in 3AC under this quota.