Arun Jaitley stable and responding to treatment: AIIMS

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi on August 9, is stable now and responding to treatment, said a team of doctors.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted about the recovery of Jaitley in a tweet on Saturday.



The doctors informed the Vice President that Shri Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable.

The Vice President also met Shri Jaitleys family members who were present. #ArunJaitley VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 10, 2019

Arun Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of around 11 am after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

The former finance minister's health was being examined by a team of endocrinologist, nephrologist and cardiologist. Doctors have claimed that Jaitley is now "haemodynamically stable", which means, he has a stable heart pump and good blood circulation.

In the past two years, Jaitley has been unwell due to which he did not contest the Lok Sabha elections this year. He had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time too. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

