Imran Khan responds to PM Modi's Pakistan Day letter; says 'enabling environment' imperative for dialogue

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for creating an 'enabling environment' suited for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue to resolve outstanding issues between the two neighbours, including Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Imran Khan's letter came in response to PM Modi's letter to him on the occasion of Pakistan Day. In this letter, Prime Minister Modi had talked about India's desire to have cordial relations with Pakistan, adding an atmosphere of trust without terror and hostility is "imperative" for it.

In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Khan thanked him and talked about the desire of Pakistanis to have peaceful and cooperative relations with all its neighbours including India. He wrote, "I thank you for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day."

While Prime Minister Modi reiterated the 'terror without talks' approach with Pakistan in his letter on Pakistan Day, Khan said peace was a possibility only if issues such as Kashmir were resolved. "We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan in particular the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he wrote.

Imran Khan also extended his best wishes for Indians in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it was time for India and Pakistan to "bury the past and move forward".

Positive developments between India and Pakistan continue since Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to strictly observe the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors on February 28.

