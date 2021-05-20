Income tax return filing deadline for FY21 extended to Sept 30

The Central Board of Direct Taxes announced on Thursday that the deadline for the filing of income tax returns has been extended by two months till September 30. Along with that the ministry also extended the timeline for a range of compliances due to COVID-19.

"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income or the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 31st July 2021 under sub-section (1) of Section 139 of the Act is extended to 30th September 2021," stated the CBDT.

Here are the other deadlines extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes:

Due date of Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) for FY21 that needed to be furnished by May 31 has been extended to June 30.

Due date of Statement of Reportable Account for calendar year 2020 required to be furnished by May 31 has been extended to June 30.

Due date of Statement of Deduction of Tax for the last quarter of FY21 needed to be furnished by May 31 has been extended to June 30.

Due date of Certificate of Tax Deducted at Source in Form 16 required to be furnished by employees by June 15 has been extended to July 15.

Due date of TDS/TCS Book Adjustment Statement in Form 24G for month of May needed to be furnished by June 15 has been extended to June 30.

Due date of Statement of Deduction of Tax from contributions paid by trustees of an approved superannuation fund for FY21 required to be furnished by May 31 has been extended to June 30.

Due date of statement of income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form 64D for previous year 2020-21 required to be furnished by June 15 has been extended to June 30.

Due date of statement of income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form 64C for previous year 2020-21 required to be furnished by June 30 has been extended to July 15.

Due date for Report of Audit under any provision of the Act for previous year 2020-21 has been extended to October 31 from September 30.

Due date to furnishing Report from an Accountant by persons entering into international transaction or specified domestic transaction under Section 90E for previous year 2020-21 has been extended to November 30 from October 31.

