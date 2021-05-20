Income Tax Dept to launch new e-filing portal on June 7

The Income Tax Department is soon expected to launch a new web e-filing portal that will make the routine Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filing process easier and hassle-free for taxpayers across the country, explained officials on Thursday. They added that existing web portals of the I-T Department will be shut down for six days between June 1 and June 6. On June 7, I-T Department's new e-filing web portal will go online for taxpayers in the nation.

The systems wing of the I-T Department has issued an order stating that the "transition" from the old portal -- www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in -- to the new one --www.incometaxgov.in -- will be completed and operations will begin from June 7 onwards.

"In preparation for this launch and migration activities, the existing portal of the department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to 6," the order said. The order added that the department's existing portals "will not be available" to both officials and taxpayers during this time period. "All officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system," noted the order.

The order explained that any work scheduled between the taxpayer and the assessing officer of the I-T department may be preponed or adjourned.

Taxpayers utilise the e-filing portal to file their individual or business category income tax returns (ITRs). They also use it to raise complaints seeking refunds and other works with the tax department.

The I-T Department uses the portal to issue notices, get responses from the taxpayer and respond to their queries. It also uses the portal to communicate final orders like assessments, appeals, exemption and penalties, among others.

The I-T Department has released more than Rs 24,792 crore refunds to over 15 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year.

