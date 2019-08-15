Independence Day: PM Modi urges people to visit 15 domestic tourist destinations by 2022

During India's 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to travel to at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022. He also said that there is a "huge" scope to improve India's tourism sector in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. He added that India has so much to offer and that if domestic tourism increases it will, by default, attract international tourists.

"I know people travel abroad for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations across India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," the PM said.

PM Modi also said that Indians should visit local destinations even if there are no hotels or infrastructure there. He said that their visits would boost tourism and will help to create better facilities.

"There is a huge scope to improve our tourism sector," he said.

The Prime Minister also argued for local products. He said the time has come to boost exports and each district of India has much to offer. "Let us make local products attractive. More export hubs may emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect," he said.

Among other announcements, PM Modi said that the government will create a position of Chief of Defence Staff who will head the tri-services in the country. "Our forces are India's pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort: India will have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective," said the PM during his address.

