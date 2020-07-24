India, Bangladesh strengthen maritime relations; first-ever container cargo reaches Agartala via Dhaka

In a first, a container cargo from Kolkata via Chattogram port in Bangladesh reached Tripura's capital Agartala, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday. The MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "With this, the distance and time taken in the transportation of goods for India particularly the northeastern states will get reduced". He added that the logistical sector will get a big boost and, "will enhance business services and revenue generation in Bangladesh".

At a media briefing, Srivastava also said this development is in line with the vision that the two countries have towards further strengthening bilateral connectivity and a mutually beneficial partnership aimed at benefiting people on both the sides.

The ship was flagged off by the Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya through a virtual ceremony.

The cargo was received by Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb yesterday.

The movement of container cargo happened after the agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports for the movement of India's transit cargo through Bangladesh. The SOP for this was finalised in October 2019 when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a visit to India.

Besides, Srivastava also appreciated Bangladesh for its stand on Jammu and Kashmir. "As regards to Jammu and Kashmir, we appreciate their (Bangladesh's) consistent stand that J&K and all developments in J&K are matters internal to India. This is a stand that they have always taken," he said.

