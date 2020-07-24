Earthquakes hit five states in less than 12 hours

A series of earthquakes occurred in five Indian states in less than 12 hours on Friday, according to the data by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Mizoram are the five states and union territories that have felt tremors since yesterday night.

Firstly, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Palghar, Maharashtra. NCS said, the tremors were felt at 12.26 am on Friday.

Later, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on Richter scale struck Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the data provided by the NCS, the quake occurred at 5:11 am today.

Then, Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat felt tremors at 6am on Friday.

Thereafter, in Assam, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake took place near Karbi Anglong at 11:08 am today.

Lastly, Mizoram's Champhai district felt tremors at 11:16 am on Friday. NCS said 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Mizoram

So far, at least 22 earthquakes have rocked four districts of Mizoram - Champhai, Saitual, Siaha and Serchhip since June 18.

