India can even do 'digital strike': Ravi Shankar Prasad on China apps ban

Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad has called the recent ban imposed on 59 Chinese apps a "digital airstrike" by India against China. He said this while speaking at a virtual BJP rally in Bengal, where he explained that the apps were banned to protect the data of millions of Indians.

Prasad said, "For security and sovereignty of India, for countrymen's digital security and privacy we have banned 59 apps, including TikTok. India knows how to look in the eyes of those eyeing our borders and to protect countrymen, India can even do a digital strike."

He also said that India is for peace but if anybody casts an evil eye "we will give a befitting reply."

Earlier this week, India had banned 59 apps with Chinese links. Among them was the popular video-sharing app TikTok. The Centre has said the apps "prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country". The list of apps that have been banned also includes Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

The move by the Centre came two weeks after the incident in Galwan Valley on June 14, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a tussle with the Chinese army.

Justifying the move, the Information Technology Ministry said it received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

