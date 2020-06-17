India-China Tension Live Updates: China's premeditated action led to conflict, EAM tells Chinese counterpart

PM Modi held a high-level meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh where India and China have been locked in a standoff for over five weeks.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. The Army initially has said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement it revised the figure to 20 saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries." Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number.

5.26 pm: Pre-meditated action by China in Galwan, EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart

In a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "What happened in Galwan was premeditated, planned action by China that was responsible for sequence of event." Jaishankar emphasised that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective measures, he added.

4:23 pm: China used drones

According to sources, China used drones to track down Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley.

4:21 pm: Foreign Ministers in conversation

Foreign Ministers of both the nations have spoken on the phone and had a discussion on the India-China clash.

4:19 pm: Many missing soldiers have been traced after air surveillance

Both India and Chinese armies used multiple helicopter sorties to track down injured soldiers. Many who went missing have ben traced after air surveillance. Close to 20 jawans are reported to have been wounded and are in critical condition.

4:12 pm: WB announces compensation for two martyrs

Mamata Banerjee said that the West Bengal government would pay Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two martyrs who were residents of the state. One person from each of the families would also be given a government job.

4:09 pm: 'Bow to the families of such great heroes,' said Amit Shah

Amit Shah said he bows to the families who blessed Indian Army with such great heroes. "India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and Modi government stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

4:05 pm: 'Nation salutes our immortal heroes,' says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay tribute to the 20 martyred jawans. "Pain of losing our brave jawans cannot be put into words," he said.

The pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Ladakhs Galwan can not be put in words. Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe and secure. Their bravery reflects Indias commitment towards her land. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 17, 2020 3:59 pm: Father of deceased jawan says will send grandsons to Army too #WATCH Bihar: Father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar, who lost his life in #GalwanValley of Ladakh on June 15-16, says, "My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them too." pic.twitter.com/WHkkJw0HEX ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020 3:45 pm: 'Are our soldiers still missing,' asks Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi asks if our soldier and officers are still missing. "How many of our soldiers/officers are critically injured? What areas have been occupied by China?," she said in her message to PM Modi. 3:40 pm: Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to martyrs Congress President Sonia Gandhi says that the demise of the 20 jawans has shaken the conscience of the nation. "I pay my tribute to all those brave soldiers from the core of my heart," she said adding that she is praying for the families to gather the strength to face this pain. 3.30 pm: PM Modi said that India is proud of its soldiers that died fighting and taking down enemies with them. India favours peace but will not refrain from responding if provoked. 3:23 pm: Visuals from 2-minute silence observed by PM Modi and CMs Prime Minister Modi said that the death of the soldiers will not go in vain. He said if anyone provokes India then they will get a befitting reply. The PM then observed 2-minute silence ahead of the meeting with CMs. Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who are present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observe two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in #GalwanValley clash. pic.twitter.com/R9smyDFwbR ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020 3:17 pm: India wants peace but will take appropriate action if provoked, says PM Modi. Unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important for us, he said. 3:15 pm: Have always wished well for our neighbours and have supported them. But we will not accept a threat to the country, says PM. I want to assure the nation that their deaths will not go in vain, he said. 3:11 pm: PM Modi pays tribute to the martyrs. The PM observed 2 minutes of silence for the deceased ahead of the meeting with CMs. 3:00 pm: Talks between India-China Major General-level talks are being held in Galwan valley between India and China to defuse the situation. 2:55 pm: PLA trying to gain ground since May, says former Indian Ambassador to China Former Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale said that the PLA has been trying since early May to occupy ground position on the basis of its idea of LAC. He said India did not agree and stopped Chinese troops from advancing in early May. There has been a standoff for many weeks. He said that there is always the possibility of the situation spiralling out of control when two armies are in such close proximity. 2:43 pm: Russia-India-China RIC trilateral meeting postponed The Russia-India-China RIC trilateral meeting has been postponed in the wake of the India-China clash. The meeting of the foreign ministers likely to be held on June 22-23 has been rescheduled for a future date. 2:35 pm: List of names of martyrs released Here are the names of the martyrs who lost their lives in the India-China border clash: COL. B SANTOSH BABU NB SUB NUDURAM SOREN SB SUB MANDEEP SINGH ND SUB SATNAM SINGH HAV K PALANI HAV SUNIL KUMA HAV BIPUL ROY NK DEEPAK KUMAR SEP RAJESH ORANG SEP KUNDAN KUMAR OJHA SEP GANESH RAM SEP CHANDRAKANTA PRADHAN SEP ANKUSH SEP GURBINDER SEP GURTEJ SINGH SEP CHANDAN KUMAR SEP KUNDAN KUMAR SEP AMAN KUMAR SEP JAI KISHORE SINGH SEP GANESH HANSDA 2:30 pm: Chinese media downplays clash China downplayed the clash between the two countries. Chinese media houses like People's Daily of China, which is the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China did not even mention in its newspaper. For full story, read India-China face-off: Chinese media downplays Galwan Valley border clashes 2:25 pm: Wreath laying ceremony in Ladakh Wreath laying ceremony took place in Ladakh for the martyrs. Latest visuals from Ladakh: Wreath laying of Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in #GalwanValley clash performed at Army Hospital in Leh; chopper activity seen in the area pic.twitter.com/MDN45NWLCQ ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020 2:22 pm: Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties, says US intel As many as 35 casualties were suffered by the Chinese Army in the clash with Indian troops, said sources quoting US Intelligence reports. The figure could combine killed and seriously wounded, it said. 2:18 pm: Eligibility for Indian contracts to be changed A change in the offing is the eligibility for Indian contracts. Top sources in the government said that Chinese companies used to edge out Indian entities in global bids due to the stringent clauses set in the tenders. Chinese giants in many instances due to their greater global exposure and experience used to bid low and beat domestic players. A senior source in an infrastructure ministry said that the ground eligibility rules are going to be changed to make domestic players eligible. "The technical norms for project tenders need a serious relook. This can act as another level of filtering," he said. 2:10 pm: CAIT releases list of 500 Chinese items to boycott Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has released a list of more than 500 'Made in China' products for boycotting. Toys, fabrics, textiles, apparel, kitchen items, hardware, footwear, handbags, cosmetics and gift items, electronics, watches, household items, auto parts products have made it to the list. CAIT has started a campaign called Indian Goods - Our Pride. 2:05 pm: Trouble for Chinese stakes in Indian projects? According to reports the government is looking into projects where Chinese companies have financial bids. It is looking into the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project where a Chinese company had won the bid. The government might scrap the bid. Government will study eligibility rules in projects that benefit experienced Chinese companies over domestic players 1:55 pm: Protesters detained Delhi Police said that 6-7 Army veterans had gathered near the Chinese Embassy but were asked to disperse. The Police said that 10 members of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch who also gathered have been detained. 1:48 pm: China 'throwing punches' when it should focus on economy, says US expert "China is throwing punches and provoking its neighbours at a time when you'd think Beijing would want to ease up on confrontation and focus on the economy at home. Instead, Xi Jinping is making a conscious appeal to Chinese nationalism and appears to be calculating that China can handle the consequences of these actions," Asia Society Policy Institute Vice President Daniel Russel said. 1:40 pm: Indian soldiers hold ground in Galwan Satellite images from Planet Labs, photographs taken less than 24 hours after the night of June 15 show that Indian side is still holding its ground in Galwan. High resolution satellite images taken on June 16 show a massive continuing build-up by the Chinese side. 1:29 pm: PM Modi calls all-party meetin on June 19 PM Modi has called for an all-party meeting o June 19 to discuss the India-China border situation. The virtual meeting scheduled for 5 pm will be attended by the Presidents of all the political parties. 1:15 pm: 'Don't wish to see more clashes,' says China "The incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it. From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes," stated Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. 1:13 pm: India must discipline frontline troops, says China "We ask India to strictly discipline its frontline troops, stop infringing and provocative activity at once, work with China and come back to the right track of resolving the differences through dialogue and talk," says Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. 1:05 pm: Sovereignty of Galwan Valley always belonged to us, says China "The sovereignty of the Galwan valley area has always belonged to China. The Indian border troops flip-flopped and seriously violated our border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of our commander level talks," says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. 12:55 pm: India-China in close communication, says Chinese FM Chinese Foreign Minister said that India and China are in close communication to resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels. 12:50 pm: Defence Ministry says prepared for discussions The Defence Ministry said that India is prepared to resolve the issue through discussions as there can be no compromise on the country's territorial integrity. The ministry also said that the mortal remains of the three deceased would be taken to their respective places after the wreath laying ceremony. 12:35 pm: Act swiftly, says Sunil Chhetri "Act swiftly, for the sake of those army personnel who have died and for those who shouldn't," says footballer Sunil Chhetri. Resolve this across a table while you can, not at the border. Act swiftly, for the sake of those army personnel who have died and for those who shouldn't.

I can only hope that the families of those who have laid down their lives find strength to deal with their losses. Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 17, 2020 12:25 pm: Police detain protestors outside China embassy Swadeshi Jagran Manch members and ex-Army veterans are protesting outside the Chinese embassy in Delhi. Police have detained some of the protestors. 12:20 pm: Rajnath Singh says nation will never forget their sacrifice "The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's bravehearts," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 12:15 pm: Protestors gather outside the Chinese embassy Swadeshi Jagran Manch and army veterans have gathered outside the Chinese embassy in Delhi after the clash killed 20 soldiers. Delhi: Police detain Swadeshi Jagran Manch members and some Army veterans who were protesting outside China's Embassy to India. #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/c2deqVDTaW ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020 12:05 pm: What is government's strategy, asks Congress leader Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that 20 soldiers were martyred but the government is silent. He added that the government should tell how China grabbed India's land and what is the government's strategy to deal with the issue. 12:00 pm: Priyanka Gandhi says India deserves the truth Priyanka Gandhi said that India deserves the truth regarding what happened at the India-China clash. She said that India deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken. 11:55 am: Anand Mahindra says struck by composure of Col Babu's parents Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to talk about martyred Colonel Santosh Babu's parents. Col Babu was one of the soldiers martyred at the India-China clash. Watched the parents of martyred Col. Babu being interviewed on TV channels. I was struck by their composure, courage & pride. If this steel spine runs through all parents of our armed forces personnel, then our adversaries should recognise they are up against an unyielding force. anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 17, 2020 11:49 am: Violence no one's interest, says British High Commission The British High Commission has commented on the violent clash between India and China. The Commission said that reports of the clash were concerning and urged India and China to engage in dialogue on issues related to the border. "Violence is no one's interest," it said. 11:45 am: What Chinese authorities said "The Indian troops had violated their promises and once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for illegal activities, and deliberately provoked and attacked the Chinese forces, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts between the two sides and causing casualties. We demand that the Indian side strictly restrain its frontline troops, immediately stop all infringement and provocative actions, and work together with China to return to the correct track of dialogue and negotiations to resolve the differences," said Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). 11:40 am: "We all are responsible," says Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that we can't hold Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru for whatever happened at the border. "We all are responsible for martyrdom of 20 jawans. All parties will support whatever decision PM takes," he said adding that PM Modi should tell the nation what exactly happened at the border. 11:35 am: Virat Kohli says no one more selfless than a soldier Cricketer Virat Kohli said that no one is more selfless than a soldier. "I hope they find peace through our prayers," he said. Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time. Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2020 11:30 am: Srinagar-Leh highway closed for public The Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed for public after the violent clash between India and China. The Himachal Pradesh Police has also additionally issued an alert in Lahaul Spiti districts. 11:25 am: What Chinese media is saying Global Times in an editorial said the clash has come from "two misjudgements" from India's side -- one that India believes that China does not want to sour ties and the other that it believes that India has a mightier army. "These misperceptions affect the rationality of Indian opinion and add pressure to India's China policy," said the Global Times editorial that called india reckless. 11:20 am: Commanding Officer of Chinese unit among the dead News agency ANI has quoted sources and said that the Commanding Officer of the Chinese unit is also among the casualties on their side. However, all reports of casualties on Chinese side are yet to be confirmed. 11:15 am: Rajnath Singh meets defence chiefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the three defence chiefs along with the Chief of Defence Staff. Singh also spoke to External Minister S Jaishankar. 11:08 am: Significant casualties to Chinese side News agency ANI has quoted sources and said that the Chinese side also suffered significant casualties, an assessment based on the number of soldiers that were evacuated from the site "on stretchers and subsequently by ambulance vehicles on the track along the Galwan river, as also the increased Chinese helicopter movement". The agency cited sources who estimated the number to be around 40. 11:00 am: Four soldiers in critical condition News agency ANI said that four soldiers are in critical condition after the clash with Chinese troops. The Indian Army had earlier stated that 20 soldiers were martyred after the India-China border clash. 10.58 am: People in Gujarat burn Chinese President XI Jinping's photos People in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar burnt photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Tuesday evening. Gujarat: People in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar burnt photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping, yesterday. #IndiaChinaBorder pic.twitter.com/6sL2UcNKrL ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020 10.47 am: India-China latest: RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch appeals to Centre to ban Chinese firms Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) an RSS-affiliate outfit urged the Centre on Tuesday to bar Chinese firms from taking part in tenders floated by the government and appealed people to shun Chinese products as a an homage to the slain Indian Army soldiers martyred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley late Monday evening. 10.33 am: 2020 India-China standoff: PM Modi held High-level meeting with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah on Tuesday evening PM Modi held a high-level meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh where India and China have been locked in a standoff for over five weeks. 10.24 am: India-China news: Indian Army soldier from Bengal killed in Ladakh clash was sole earning member of family The Indian Army troop Rajesh Orang was one of the 20 soldiers martyred in the violent face-off with Chinese toops on late Monday evening. He was a resident of Birbhum in West Bengal and was working in the Indian Army for six years. He was posted at the 16 Bihar Regiment that engaged with Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. The 26-year old soldier was the sole bread winner for his family as his father is sick and is not able to work. 10.16 am: India China standoff news: Odisha CM condoles Indian soldiers' death in Ladakh Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Indian troops martyred in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh on Monday night following a violent clash with Chinese soldiers. "Join the nation to salute the bravehearts of Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice at Galwan Valley, protecting the integrity of our nation. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs," he tweeted. Join the nation to salute the bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice at #GalwanValley, protecting the integrity of our nation. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs. Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 17, 2020 10.05 am: Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 20 lakh, job to family of martyred soldier Tamil Nadu government has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the martyred soldier K. Palani. The state government has also promised a government job to one of the his family members. 9.57 am: India-China fight: Indian Army shows exact location of Galwan Valley clash The Indian Army has shared a picture showing the exact location of the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on late Monday evening. 20 Indian troops were martyred in the standoff in Galwan Vally of Eastern Ladkah area. Click here to Enlarge 9.48 am: Border news India China Four Indian soldiers in critical condition after violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday night, ANI reports citing sources. 9.39 am: Himachal Pradesh Police issues alert in Lahaul-Spiti The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued an alert in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts of the state bordering China, in the wake of the Monday night violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, an official informed on Tuesday. 9.29 am: India-China latest news: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi over violent LAC face off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence on India-China violent face-off in Ladakh. "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he tweeted. Why is the PM silent?

Why is he hiding?



Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened.



How dare China kill our soldiers?

How dare they take our land? Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020

Read more here: India-Chine face-off: 'Why is PM silent, how dare China kill our soldiers', asks Rahul Gandhi

9.21 am: India-China fight: Proud of son, but sad as family: Parents of Col Santosh Babu

Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who was martyred in the Ladakh clash in Galwan Valley on Monday night said that they did not believe the news of his killing at first but later were informed by higher authorities later about what happened. They further said that they are in deep shock as their son faced many challenges. His father B Upender said, "He was just 37 years old and had a bright future. As a parent I am in grief but as a citizen and a defence family man I am proud on my son. Santosh worked in the UN. He was always on field job from counter-insurgency to other postings."

9.12 am: Remains of Col Santosh Babu to reach Hyderabad today

The body of Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer (CO) martyred in the violent clash with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Ladakh valley, will arrive in Hyderabad around 4 pm on Wednesday. His wife and children who are in Delhi will fly along with his remains for the last rites to be performed.

9.05 am: India-China update: On-ground situation remains volatile in Ladakh

Indian Army will release the names of all 20 soldiers killed in the violent clash with Chinese troops on Monday night in Galwan valley of Eastern Ladakh. According to sources, nothing has changed on ground and the situation remains volatile. The sources also added that nothing much has come out of talks between the two sides and the Army is on alert not just in Ladakh but in different parts across LAC (line of actual control).

8.59 am: Around 40 Chinese casualties in India-China standoff in Ladakh: reports

The government sources said that China too suffered "proportionate casualties" but did not speculate on the number. However, some reports suggest that there are around 40 casualties on Chinese side, which includes both dead and injured PLA soldiers.

8.52 am: India-China face-off in Ladakh worst clash in 50 years

The violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on Monday night in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley is the worst border clash between the two nations in over five decades. The military confrontation led to the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers, including a colonel. The Indian Army had initially said on Tuesday that three of its personnel were killed in the clash with Chinese soldiers, an officer and two soldiers. However, in a late evening update, the Army stated that the figure was 20 adding that 17 others who sustained serious injuries in the clash and were exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries.

8.44 am: India-China border dispute

According to US media Chinese People Liberation Army has provoked the "Indian nationalist tiger" by engaging in a face-off with Indian Army personnel in which 20 soldiers were killed. (ANI)

8.30 AM: Ban Chinese firms from govt tenders: RSS

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to bar Chinese companies from participating in tenders floated by the government and exhorted the people to boycott Chinese products as a tribute to the Army soldiers killed in a fierce clash with troops of China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. - PTI

8.15 AM: Closely monitoring the situation: US

"We are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control. We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation. During their phone call on June 2, 2020, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi discussed the situation on the India-China border," a US State Department statement.